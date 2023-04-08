Irish Examiner view: Campaign for cash

We have previously hit back at those organisations and narrow interests seeking to ditch the use of cash in our society and only last month commented favourably on the sterling work of the Rural Independent Group in opposing this creeping madness.
In particular, we commended the demand that digital payment methods should be voluntary, not mandatory, and that clear and accurate information is given about the cost, risk, and benefit of different options.
Good news comes from over the sea where Michael Gove — whose ministerial survival instincts are greater than many of his brethren — has written to local councils telling them they must not force older or vulnerable people to use smartphones to pay for their public car parking.
“Cash remains legal tender, and it will continue to be used in our daily lives by people who favour its accessibility and ease,” he told town halls.
As they say in the debating chamber: “Hear, hear.”