The revelations this week about the sheer extent of abuse in the Defence Forces were shocking. The findings of an independent review group listed issues of sexual abuse and misconduct which suggested a toxic working environment — one so dysfunctional, in fact, that it looked in need of that reliable old solution: root-and-branch reform.

The sense that sweeping change is needed hardened even further with the comments of Defence Forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, who said he was unaware of abuse and sexual assaults against members of the military during his almost 40-year career.