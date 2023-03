The chief of staff of the Defence Forces has said he was completely unaware of abuse and sexual assaults against members during his almost 40-year career.

Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said it has only been through talking to serving members in the last 12 months as chief of staff that he has become aware of the extent of bullying and sexual assault allegations.

Speaking at Wednesday’s commissioning ceremony for members of the 98th Cadet Class in Collins Barracks in Dublin, he said he would “not have been aware” of such incidents during his long career in the Defence Forces.

The Independent Review Group report has detailed allegations of brutal and “sadistic” abuse, including the rape of both male and female soldiers.

It concluded that “at best, the Defence Forces barely tolerates women and, at its worst, verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks”.

The report also found the abuse was mainly carried out by male officers — 88% of female soldiers polled reported they had suffered abuse — but female officers were also involved.

Those abused include the Women of Honour, a group of serving and former members whose allegations featured in Katie Hannon's RTÉ documentary in 2021 which prompted the review.

Lt Gen Clancy was asked on Wednesday if he had ever seen or heard of any of the forms of abuse referenced in the report.

“I am answering you honestly, throughout my career — other than the standard disciplinary practices — I would not have been aware of them,” he said.

He said he had “a very positive experience” in the army, and that it was only since he became chief of staff that he was made aware of the level and extent of abuse.

Former army whistleblower, Senator Tom Clonan, called on Lt Gen Clancy to appear before the Oireachtas to explain his assertion that he had not been aware of abuses. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“It is through talking in the past year that I have learned the extent of the issues that have existed and do exist in the organisation today,” he said.

“It is very clear that there has been bullying, harassment, misogynistic behaviours, sexual harassment, criminal activity in our organisation, and that has come from a culture that has allowed that to happen.”

He said there were areas in the organisation “where the people that have perpetrated some of these inappropriate behaviours, harassments, bullyings, that still exist”.

In response to Lt Gen Clancy’s comments, former army whistleblower Tom Clonan called for him to come before the Oireachtas to explain exactly what he did and didn’t know.

Senator Clonan, the former Army officer who first exposed rapes and sexual assaults in the Defence Forces more than 23 years ago, said he found Lt Gen Clancy’s assertion that he didn’t know about the abuse hard to believe.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin during Wednesday's commissioning ceremony of the 98th Cadet Class in Collins Barracks, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He called on Lt Gen Clancy to appear before the Oireachtas to explain his assertion.

“Over the last 20 or so years, there have been countless articles written about the abuses, there have been numerous TV and radio documentaries,” said Mr Clonan.

“There was even an independent government inquiry launched after, in November 2000, I raised the issue of abuse in the Defence Forces.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Tobin, whose health was severely damaged after he was exposed to toxic chemicals while serving in the Air Corps, also expressed doubts that an officer who served for 40 years could not have known “what was going on”.

In response to Lt Gen Clancy’s comments, the Women of Honour group said: “It is impossible for those in positions of power to not have appreciated the depth of the issues.

“But as it has been a long-standing culture of concealment and re-victimisation, it is easy to see how unacceptable norms have prevailed.”