Everyone has heard a story about imposters using dating apps for nefarious purposes, the most infamous of those being revealed in the Netflix series, The Tinder Swindler, which told of how a group of women collaborated to gain their revenge on a serial hoaxer.

Now a Facebook group has spread from New York to the UK to help potential victims check bona fides. It’s called Are We Dating the Same Guy? and its London page has grown from 1,400 members to 18,000 in one month.