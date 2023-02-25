Irish Examiner view: A cheeky selfie

One of the numerous curses visited upon the world by the rise of social media — it would take a far higher word count than the length of this column to list them all with supporting evidence — is the apparently insatiable desire to grab “a cheeky selfie” with flavour-du-jour celebrities.

For some people intruding on others uninvited is simply a case of bad manners while simultaneously demonstrating excessive neediness on the part of the perpetrator, one more example of the self-aggrandising “look-at-me” mentality which is encouraged by Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, to name just four platforms.