Irish Examiner view: Reinforcements needed to turn tide

Irish Examiner view: Reinforcements needed to turn tide

Amid worrying increases in public disorder and attacks on his officers, Commissioner Drew Harris also identified huge backlogs in investigating child sexual abuse, caused by exponential demand for such imagery and the proliferation of the number of platforms capable of processing and storing it. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 02:00

There is a metaphor in the Old Testament (Psalm 139: 17-18), concerning the futility of counting the number of grains of sand on the beach, which is called to mind by one of the latest statements from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Amid worrying increases in public disorder and attacks on his officers, Mr Harris also identified huge backlogs in investigating child sexual abuse, caused by exponential demand for such imagery and the proliferation of the number of platforms capable of processing and storing it.

When Mr Harris became a constable in the North in 1983, the worldwide web did not exist. 

It arrived, invented by Tim Berners-Lee, at the world’s largest particle physics laboratory, Cern, in Switzerland, in 1989, the same year that Mr Harris’s father was assassinated by the Provisional IRA. 

It was the coming of the internet in a highly accessible form, allied to what became known as Moore’s Law, that computing capacity doubles every two years at much reduced costs, that has produced one of the greatest challenges of modern policing.

In the Republic, there is a three-year backlog in examining digital devices for child abuse material, a problem created firstly by the range of technologies which require scrutiny — smartphones, laptops, desktops, mini-pads, disk drives, USB keys, gaming consoles, CCTV systems, cloud storage — and secondly by the increase in the distribution of images.

Last summer, the Policing Authority described the delays as a “critical weakness” for the force and the minutes of a recent private meeting show that the problems continue to create anxiety and frustration.

Encryption, the scrambling of data so that only sender and receiver can see it, is an obstacle and there is still no resolution on a data-sharing agreement between gardaí and Tusla, Ireland’s child and family agency.

The forensic examination of equipment is through the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, and it is acknowledged that further recruitment is required, although such expertise is heavily in demand in commercial and public sectors.

When Hercules was called upon to clear 30 years of filth from the Augean stables for his fifth labour, he carried out the task in a single day by diverting the cleansing waters of two rivers through the byres. 

Mr Harris does not have mythical superpowers at his disposal so this is a matter which can only be addressed by planning, determination, systems, and resources. 

Those resources, as we have seen in this week’s disturbances in Ballyfermot and attacks on members of An Garda Síochána there and elsewhere, are heavily in demand for all aspects of policing. 

The Government has made promises on increasing numbers in ranks which are falling far short. 

With around 1,000 incidents a year where a garda is listed as an injured party, much more has to be done, not only on recruitment, but retention. A society which cannot police itself is but one step away from anarchy.

Read More

Fears domestic violence leave may impact victims' safety

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: A cheeky selfie Irish Examiner view: A cheeky selfie
Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Irish Examiner view: Voice of soccer
Police officer shot in Omagh Irish Examiner view: Added shade of horror
Moore's LawPerson: Drew HarrisOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Policing AuthorityOrganisation: Tusla
<p>Among the 11,750 people homeless in Ireland, almost 3,500 of them are children. Picture: David Creedon</p>

Irish Examiner view: No homeless respite

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd