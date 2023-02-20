Gardaí investigate after two gardaí attacked by gang of youths in Ballyfermot

Gardaí are trying to identify members of a marauding gang that attacked two gardaí, during which an object was thrown, striking one of the officers hard in the side of his head.

The incident occurred on a busy road in the Ballyfermot area of southwest Dublin today.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has condemned the attack and again urged the Government to listen to its request for a special task force to deal with the issue of violence against gardaí.

A large group of adolescents and adults, including at least six youths on scrambler bikes and a quad bike and another 20-30 on bicycles, electric scooters, and on foot, gathered along Kylemore Rd and a parallel inner road where cars were parked.

Footage taken from the incident shows two plainclothes gardaí, wearing stab-proof jackets emblazoned with the word ‘Garda’, talking to each other on the inner road, near where the group had gathered.

As the gardaí were consulting with each other, one of them was struck hard on the side of the head with an object thrown by one of those in the group.

He was propelled across the road by the force of the blow.

Footage shared on social media showed a large number of youths surrounding the garda officers. Picture: Twitter

The blow was greeted by roaring, goading, cheering, and laughs from the crowd. A group of them moved in on the other garda, who was forced to draw his baton to keep them at bay. He did not appear to strike any of the assailants.

Both of the gardaí had to duck to avoid being hit by other objects.

The two gardaí walked carefully over to their unmarked car as the scrambler bikes drove at speed around them, including on the wrong side of the road.

The incident follows a number of attacks on gardaí in Ballyfermot in recent months.

GRA representative for Dublin West, Mark Ferris, said: “Regrettably, we must again address the issue of assaults on gardaí trying to uphold the peace and protecting public safety.

“I sincerely hope my colleague makes a speedy recovery from the injuries he received in the line of duty in Ballyfermot.

The association condemns this latest attack on our colleague and hopes the Government takes notice of events such as these and listens to our request for the immediate formation of a special task force to research these policing issues.”

Gda Ferris said the Government needed to “step up” efforts to help officers protect themselves.

“A small minority cannot be allowed dictate to this Government and to wider society," he said.

“As it is, we simply do not have enough gardaí policing our streets 24/7, we do not have the necessary equipment, and are facing an exodus of officers demoralised by the entire situation.”

As reported in the Irish Examiner at the weekend, the GRA will drive home the need for the task force when it meets Justice Minister Simon Harris this week.