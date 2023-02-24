Fears domestic violence leave may impact victims' safety

Cross-party TDs, including a Fine Gael junior minister, are calling on the Government to change its proposed statutory domestic violence leave after concerns were raised by Women's Aid.

Several TDs and senators are concerned that the legislation is too restrictive and could cause financial and safety issues for victims.

It comes as the legislation is due before the Seanad early next week, after which no further changes can be made.

The law proposed by the Government offers five days' leave over a 12-month period but will see a partial payment similar to sick pay introduced.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil this week there are different proposals for different forms of leave, adding: “We are running into a bit of a difficulty with leave in general.”

Rather than adding new forms of ad-hoc leave with different terms and conditions, Mr Varadkar said Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who introduced the bill, would prefer to look at it in the round.

The leave, included in the Work-Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022, recommends that the daily payment from the employer is 70% of the daily salary rate, capped at €110 per day, and that a minimum rate entitlement should also be set.

Women’s Aid has said it disagrees with the proposal due to financial hardship, safety, and privacy concerns.

The organisation said that if a woman’s income is monitored by their abuser, the change on their pay-slip will alert the perpetrator that she has not attended work as usual, which could jeopardise her safety.

Now, Fine Gael junior minister Josepha Madigan, TD Emer Higgins, and Senator Mary Seery-Kearney have said the legislation should be reviewed.

Minister of State Josepha Madigan said the legislation should be reviewed. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Ms Madigan said victims should receive full pay as “it is not their fault” and Ms Seery-Kearney said she would “strongly advocate” for it to be changed.

Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth said the Government should ensure there are no barriers to women accessing the leave and also called for victims to receive full pay.

Her colleague, Senator Lisa Chambers, said she endorses the view of Women’s Aid and priority should be given to ensure women’s safety, given that it is a major step for them to seek help.

CEO of Women’s Aid Sarah Benson has called on legislators to remove this limitation, stating that it is in line with international best practice of paying domestic violence leave in full, as is the case in New Zealand, Italy, and Australia.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and TD Louise O’Reilly wrote to the Taoiseach on the matter on Wednesday, outlining that it was “inappropriate” to align domestic violence leave with sick pay, adding that it should be treated differently to other forms of leave.