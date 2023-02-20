Irish Examiner view: Competent and compassionate

Jimmy Carter, the 98-year-old former US president who has elected to spend “his remaining time at home with his family” was a rare example of a political leader who seemed to care more about honour than for the levers of power.

Carter, whose great grandparents were from Antrim, and who visited the Republic in 1984, was famously a peanut farmer, whose principal merit upon election in 1977 seemed to be that he had no connection with the corrupt and cynical Republican White House of predecessor Richard Nixon.