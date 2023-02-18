Former US president Jimmy Carter getting home hospice care

Former US president Jimmy Carter (Neil Hall/PA)
Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 20:52
Associated Press Reporter

Former US president Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care, the Carter Centre has said.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Mr Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention”.

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers”.

Mr Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th US president when he defeated former president Gerald Ford in 1976.

He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Vigils held in Warrington and throughout UK to remember Brianna Ghey
Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, says US
North Korea fires missile as US and South Korea prepare for exercises
