Irish Examiner view: Agreement is not yet home and hosed

While Mary Lou McDonald says it is “game on” and other Irish leaders such as Tánaiste Micheál Martin are also making encouraging noises, we are old enough to know that the old proverb about counting chickens is never more apposite than when it relates to the North and matters of cultural and national identity.

Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, whose withdrawal from Stormont has paralysed the devolved government in Belfast, says that “real progress” has been made while simultaneously warning that he has not seen the final text of any agreement.

Visits to Belfast and Brussels yesterday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his foreign secretary James Cleverly precede a security summit in Munich today during which Sunak will meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The Tory leader would like to take a potential deal to the House of Commons next week. But in politics, want does not always get.

The notion of a twin-track entry procedure from mainland Britain to the North — one lane for lorries with goods for purely local consumption with either light, or no, intervention, and the other for goods entering the Republic — is not a novel concept and does not present a huge impediment to progress.

The problem arises with the symbolism of the involvement of the European Court of Justice and the weight attached to it in matters of dispute. It remains to be seen if a form of words can be found which makes clear the ECJ’s involvement is not a fundamental first resort to the operation of the protocol.

This has previously been a red line for the EU and for the European Research Group, who can be regarded as the continuity wing of the Conservative Party’s Brexit faction.

Its desire is to unshackle the UK from any aspect of European legislation. More practical minds might argue that this is incompatible and unsustainable in the unique circumstances of the island of Ireland.

We will know shortly whether those who desire a workable trading framework can muster the democratic numbers at Westminster or whether Tory idealogues will frustrate Sunak as they did Theresa May, whose need to maintain a confidence-and-supply arrangement with the DUP started this particular imbroglio.

If Sunak can get a deal through, he will have had a good week. The departure of Nicola Sturgeon has ensured Scottish independence goes on the long list, most probably for the rest of this decade.

A settlement in the North will allow him to concentrate on other areas with which he is more comfortable. Given the Conservative goose is cooked for the next election his best chance at damage limitation is to manage the economy more effectively.

For now, we must follow the Tennysonian principle, and “cleave ever to the sunnier side of doubt”. The agreement is not what the Australians like to call “home and hosed”. But it is closer than it has appeared for several years. Let us hope that progress can be maintained.