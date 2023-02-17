Northern Ireland protocol deal 'not done yet' as Sunak meets with Stormont leaders

A deal on the Northern Ireland protocol "is not done yet", Britain's prime minister has told one leader in the North.

Rishi Sunak was meeting with a number of party leaders at Stormont on Friday morning amid rumours that a deal was about to be struck.

One of those leaders, SDLP head Colum Eastwood, said that Mr Sunak had given “scant” detail on the potential deal with the EU.

He said he believed that Mr Sunak was “ticking the box” of engaging with the Stormont parties.

“I think he’s very careful not to get into too much detail until the deal is done and I suppose that’s fair enough,” he said.

Mr Eastwood said he made clear to Mr Sunak that the dual market access provided for in the protocol, allowing business in Northern Ireland to sell unfettered into the EU single market, must be preserved.

“He said the deal is not done yet,” he added.

“I think he’s clear that lots of progress has been made and that’s what we’ve been hearing from the European side and from Dublin as well. But he says it’s not done and he’s going to Munich to see Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission president) and we’ll see what comes out of that.

“But I would be fairly optimistic that we’re very close to an agreement.

“We have to be courageous and we have to take steps that allow local governance to be back up and running to deal with the health service and to pick up the opportunities that the protocol provides for the economy.”

Meanwhile, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said that she insisted on the importance of dual-market access for Northern Ireland.

“We were trying to convey to him the importance to local businesses, and to Northern Ireland as a whole, of having a relationship with the EU that is positive and constructive, of having stability, of maintaining dual access in terms of markets, and on us being able to move forward and restore the Assembly,” she told reporters.

She added: “I think to some degree it’s about listening, it’s about trying to sound out what the exact bottom line of some parties is because some have been more cloaked about that than others.

“We have been very clear that our bottom line is about maintaining that dual-market access for Northern Ireland, that uniqueness that would allow us to grow our economy and become successful, and it’s important that we’re able to do that.”