Irish Examiner view: Event will explore Ireland's Jewish heritage

For many, Leopold Bloom of James Joyce’s Jews in Ireland — not a bad association given Bloom’s humanity and his willingness to look after Stephen Dedalus when the latter is drunk.leaps immediately to mind when considering
The reality is not as heartwarming. Ireland’s hostility towards accepting Jewish refugees from Germany as a world war loomed in the 1930s is a shameful chapter in our history.
It is only partly redeemed by the work of remarkable individuals such as Hubert Butler and Mary Elmes.
The small Jewish population in Ireland has dwindled over the years, though it produced several prominent politicians, such as the former Lord Mayor of Cork, Gerald Goldberg.
Once asked if he had ever encountered prejudice in Ireland, Mr Goldberg thought for a moment before saying, “Yes, absolutely. It’s well known that in Dublin the knife is always out for the Corkman.”