Lenny Abrahamson will be the special guest at a special evening in the Cork Arts Theatre on Sunday
Irish Examiner view: Event will explore Ireland's Jewish heritage

Both sons of immigrants, then Lord Mayor of Cork Gerald Goldberg presenting Prof Aloys Fleischmann with the Freedom of Cork in April, 1978. Sunday's event will explore the experience of Jewish people in Ireland from the 19th century — such as Mr Goldberg's parents — to the present day. Irish Examiner Archive

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 02:05

This Sunday, From Kovno to Cobh, an evening of Irish-Jewish music and words, takes place at the Cork Arts Theatre, celebrating the Jewish experience in Ireland.

For many, Leopold Bloom of James Joyce’s Ulysses leaps immediately to mind when considering Jews in Ireland — not a bad association given Bloom’s humanity and his willingness to look after Stephen Dedalus when the latter is drunk.

Lenny Abrahamson, celebrated director of films and series from 'Room' to 'Normal People', is the special guest at Sunday night's event in Cork. See link at foot of this article. File picture
The reality is not as heartwarming. Ireland’s hostility towards accepting Jewish refugees from Germany as a world war loomed in the 1930s is a shameful chapter in our history.

It is only partly redeemed by the work of remarkable individuals such as Hubert Butler and Mary Elmes.

The small Jewish population in Ireland has dwindled over the years, though it produced several prominent politicians, such as the former Lord Mayor of Cork, Gerald Goldberg.

Then Lord Mayor Gerald Goldberg folds away the cloth after he unveiled Seamus Murphy's 'Dreamline' in November, 1977. The sculpture is about to be reinstated in Fitzgerald Park after recent conservation work. Irish Examiner Archive
Once asked if he had ever encountered prejudice in Ireland, Mr Goldberg thought for a moment before saying, “Yes, absolutely. It’s well known that in Dublin the knife is always out for the Corkman.”

From Kovno to Cobh, an evening of Irish-Jewish music and words, featuring special guest Lenny Abrahamson, takes place at Cork Arts Theatre, Carroll’s Quay, Cork, on Sunday February 19 at 7pm. See: www.corkartstheatre.com

Irish Examiner view: Repatriate Defender of Limerick

