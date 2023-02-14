Irish Examiner view: Repatriate Defender of Limerick

There are growing hopes that the body of General Patrick Sarsfield, the first earl of Lucan and ‘defender of Limerick’ could soon be repatriated to Ireland if finally — and positively — identified in its resting place in a country churchyard in the small city of Huy in Eastern Belgium.

Sarsfield, of course, led the Jacobean forces in Ireland of James II against the Williamite forces of King William III in the aftermath of the losses at the Battles of the Boyne and at Aughrim.

His defence of Limerick against Williamite forces in 1690/1 is part of Irish lore.

Among the actions which made him such a legendary figure were the daring ambush and capture of a Williamite gun train near Ballyneety, but the rear-guard action in Limerick, while heroic, was ultimately doomed and Sarsfield and his army were finally defeated in 1691.

He nevertheless negotiated a treaty with the Williamite army — an event which led to Limerick becoming known as The Treaty City — which saw the remainder of the 15,000 strong force being allowed to leave for France with their families but never to return.

They became Ireland’s legendary Wild Geese, fighting on behalf of the French crown and establishing themselves among the elite.

For Sarsfield, however, there was little glory and he was fatally wounded fighting for Louis XIV in the Battle of Landon in 1693 and legend has it his dying words were: “Oh, that this was for Ireland.”

The approximate location of his grave in St Martin’s Church in Huy, was marked by a plaque, but Sarsfield’s exact burial place remained uncertain.

Now, thanks to Dr Loic Guyon, the French honorary consul in Limerick, an archaeological dig is planned there either this summer or next, depending on authorisation from the government of Walloon.

The bodies of many great Irishmen — not least Roger Casement and WB Yeats — have been repatriated to be buried with great honour and there is every reason why Sarsfield’s remains should be treated in the same fashion.

Whether that means he will be reburied in Limerick or his birthplace in Lucan remains to be seen.