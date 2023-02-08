Irish Examiner view: Earthquake will be a test of European unity 

The disaster also requires us to examine what we are capable of doing to alleviate the suffering of the people of Turkey and Syria
The unspeakable grief across Syria and Turkey in the wake of the earthquake is summed up in the face of this woman in Iskenderun, southern Turkey. Picture: Hussein Malla/AP

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 06:00

The earthquake in Syria and Turkey on Monday has had a devastating impact on the region, with a death toll running into the thousands, and rescue attempts hampered by shattered infrastructure.

The advent of 24-hour news and cameraphones has made events which were once remote and almost abstract now terribly immediate: All of us can see the effect of the quake practically in real time.

This impression was strengthened by news filtering through of Irish schoolchildren having a narrow escape while on a school trip to Turkey, which brought a disaster thousands of kilometres away very close to home.

The earthquake has occurred at a time of freezing weather in the area, which is bound to endanger survivors as well as challenging rescuers. 

Long-running political instability in Syria is yet another complicating factor in the efforts to aid survivors.

Civil war has raged in parts of the country for over a decade and, even at this early stage, there are accusations that the Assad-led government in Damascus is not helping the recovery effort by asserting its right to to oversee the delivery of aid all areas of the country — including the rebel pocket in the north west holding out against it.

At a time of conflict in Ukraine, and the global uncertainty generated by that conflict, this disaster will be a broad test of Europe’s ability to unite and come to the aid of countries suffering huge devastation.

In a narrower context, the news forces us all to examine what we are capable of doing to help those enduring deprivation and suffering on this scale. 

The Irish reputation for aiding those less fortunate than ourselves was earned over many years. One hopes it survives despite recent efforts by fringe elements to depict Ireland as a cold house for those in need of help.

