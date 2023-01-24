Irish Examiner view: Support overdue

We are famed in this country for the richness and quality of the fisheries around our coast. And yet this is an industry which, for years, has seemingly ignored one of its most important elements — inshore fisheries.

There are some 1,700 inshore fishers in this country harvesting mussel, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallop, sprat and other species from our waters for what was a profitable income from home and export markets.