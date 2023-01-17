Irish Examiner view: Hope at last for protocol progress

The ‘stock-taking’ meeting between British foreign secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Monday was, it seems, part of a renewed push to end the imbroglio over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland and the bitterness it has created.
The singular failure of British politicians to grasp the impact of Brexit on their people, their economy, and their relationship with the rest of the world — most particularly with the EU — has been a source of domestic and international frustration for many years. The talks about resolving the Northern Ireland Protocol issue have been ongoing since September and may, however, be beginning to bear fruit.
The previously dog-in-the-manger attitude of various British administrations towards the EU — which is its main trading partner, after all — and the common international wish that the Good Friday Agreement will not be jeopardised by Brexit have led to obvious but bitter differences between the two sides, not to mention collateral damage in Northern Ireland’s domestic politics.
But when yesterday’s talks between Cleverly and Sefcovic were described as having been carried out in a “constructive and collaborative spirit” there are signs of hope, particularly as the EU’s trust in Britain had been badly corroded by the many falsehoods pedalled by successive administrations in 10 Downing Street.
The fact that both parties are talking in an intense and secretive phase of the discussions — which are now taking place almost daily — is progress indeed. The issues may be complex, but as long as there is a willingness on both sides, headway can and will be made.
Conservative Brexit hardliners within the party’s European Research Group are not known for their flexibility when it comes to dealing with the EU, but there are now many firm reasons for believing the talks are actually going somewhere and may yet come to a conclusion which satisfies the needs — both economic and political — of the many parties involved.