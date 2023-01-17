Irish Examiner view: Hope at last for protocol progress

The ‘stock-taking’ meeting between British foreign secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Monday was, it seems, part of a renewed push to end the imbroglio over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland and the bitterness it has created.

The singular failure of British politicians to grasp the impact of Brexit on their people, their economy, and their relationship with the rest of the world — most particularly with the EU — has been a source of domestic and international frustration for many years. The talks about resolving the Northern Ireland Protocol issue have been ongoing since September and may, however, be beginning to bear fruit.