Irish Examiner view: Young Scientist Exhibition showcases Irish talent

BT Young Scientist Exhibition is a valuable event
Irish Examiner view: Young Scientist Exhibition showcases Irish talent

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition has been running for 60 years. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 02:00

The annual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition has been going strong for almost 60 years and has expanded greatly from its first iteration, when there were just 230 participants in the Round Room of Dublin’s Mansion House.

This year, over 1,100 students will show their work in a wide variety of fields and the exhibition itself, which will occupy the halls of the RDS, will be visited by thousands of interested observers.

The success of this venture is laudable in its own right, as a valuable outlet for schoolchildren to test themselves and to get into the habit of working independently on their own projects. 

Over the years, it has showcased innovation in pure technology as well as developments which have led to small, start-up businesses run by students. 

This is the other side of the Young Scientist exhibition, that, alongside the work in laboratories, there are often parallel lessons learned by the students when it comes to marketing their projects to the general public.

The value of those lessons cannot be overstated, but there is a wider context to the exhibition as well. 

In terms of Ireland’s international reputation as a hub for innovation, or as a prospective location for high-tech companies, it showcases the country as a hive of entrepreneurial, creative thinkers, and researchers. 

The fact that the cohort bringing their projects to the exhibition will be entering the workforce in the coming years only underlines that image of enterprise and innovation for Ireland as a whole.

The country has changed enormously since the first exhibition back in 1965; its current success reflects the breadth of that change, which is only fitting given previous iterations were part of making that change.

Read More

Edible insects and cinnamon surface cleaners on show at BT Young Scientist exhibition

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: It’s time to reinforce the messaging Irish Examiner view: It’s time to reinforce the messaging
Irish Examiner view: A cultural loss Irish Examiner view: A cultural loss
Garda Stock Irish Examiner view: Dangerous trend poses a real risk
BT Young Scientist ExhibitionSciencetechnologyEducationPlace: RDSPlace: Dublin
<p>There is a pressing need for leadership to be shown on this matter, because gaining notoriety for gridlock is not a badge of honour for any city. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Irish Examiner view: Gridlock in Cork City comes with a cost  

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s