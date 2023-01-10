Irish Examiner view: Families bereaved by 1979 Betelgeuse disaster deserve answers

It is 44 years since the tragedy of the Betelgeuse in which 51 people died as a result of the ship exploding while moored off the oil storage facility at Whiddy Island at Bantry, Co Cork.
It is also 44 years in which the families of those lost in Ireland’s worst maritime disaster have sought answers as to what happened. The families in Ireland and France are still awaiting answers are still awaiting answers and it is therefore cruel, unreasonable and unacceptable that they have not got them. That justice has not been served, nor seen to have been served, in this case is still a source of anxiety and unending grief for those left behind.
Although a full tribunal of inquiry into the disaster found as fact that the company which owned and operated the ship was at fault for its poor operational condition and that it was also responsible for a lack of crew training.
It also found that the Whiddy Island terminal operator and the ship operator were jointly to blame for inadequate fire fighting and rescue systems at the facility. These findings were disputed by the ship’s operators, who pointed the finger at the terminal operator.
Both entities, however, contributed an estimated $120m towards the clean-up of Bantry Bay and towards compensation to the relatives of the victims.
Now, however, it is the Irish authorities which are under the spotlight and victims’ relatives have discovered enough evidence to show that the findings to the inquests into the deaths of those in the disaster are questionable at best.
Two reports, unseen by the public, are said to have been buried by the Department of Transport because they illustrate this country’s deliberate breach of international regulations.
Whatever the truth of the matter, it is incumbent on the authorities here to shed light on this disaster and provide closure for those who have sought answers for so long.
Monday, January 9, 2023 - 9:00 PM
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 - 3:00 AM