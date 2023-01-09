Irish Examiner View: Underlying threat to commercial property 

Much debate about the future of employment has focussed on the popularity and desirability of working from home. This scores well on the metrics of life balance, time management, and environmental concerns but has its critics when it comes to enterprises which rely on the creative synergy of people working together and thrashing out solutions which the marketplace needs.

What is underappreciated, for now, are the implications for the commercial property markets in major cities in Ireland and overseas. And the reason that this might be of more general interest to many people is because pension funds have, for years, viewed investment in this sector as a one-way bet to reliable and satisfactory returns. If that falters, then lower yields could affect retirement pots everywhere.