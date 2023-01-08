Families urge fresh Whiddy Island disaster inquests

Families have written to the Taoiseach, demanding new inquests into the loss of 50 lives on January 8, 1979
Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 19:20
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Families of those who lost loved ones in the Whiddy Island disaster 44 years ago are urging the Government to order fresh inquests and a public inquiry.

As part of a long-running campaign, they have written to Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, demanding new inquests into the loss of 50 lives on January 8, 1979.

A French-owned tanker, Betelgeuse, exploded when it was unloading its oil cargo at the West Cork terminal jetty.

The explosion and resulting fire killed those on the tanker and jetty. Due to multiple failings in safety procedures, there had been no means of escape.

Maritime expert Michael Kingston, whose father, Tim Kingston died in the tragedy, has renewed his calls for justice from the Government.

In his correspondence with the Taoiseach, he said the families are demanding Mr Varadkar direct the Attorney General to order new inquests under Section 24 of the Coroner’s Act 1962 due to the “unreliability” of the inquests carried out on July 12, 1979, and February 15, 1980.

He said the letter was copied to Ministers Eamon Ryan and Paschal Donohoe as successive ministers for transport.

Mr Kingston said the deaths were “unlawful” due to “monumental regulatory failures” by the Irish State in the lead-up to the disaster.

He said there were “immense emotional consequences” for his family and all of the other victims’ families.

The funeral of some of the victims of the Whiddy Island disaster, on February 5, 1979.
The funeral of some of the victims of the Whiddy Island disaster, on February 5, 1979.

The explosion was attributed to the failure of the ship's structure in the discharge of oil. The tanker was owned by Total SA, and the oil terminal was owned and operated by Gulf Oil.

Mr Kingston called on the Government to publish two reports that the Department of Transport had “buried”, one by barrister Roisin Lacey of August 2010 and one by Captain Steve Clinch of July 2021.

He said these show that Ireland had been in breach of international and European regulation, and said the maritime investigations in Ireland had not been carried out correctly, resulting in a Court of Justice judgment against Ireland in July 2020.

Former president of Ireland Mary McAleese has previously voiced serious criticism of the issue.

