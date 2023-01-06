Irish Examiner view: Hospital crisis can't become normalised

The level of overcrowding in our hospitals has been a crisis for so long, unfortunately, that the situation has become almost normalised.
The rising numbers of patients lying on trolleys, to take just one of the more visible markers of the problem, has become as regular an update as the daily weather forecast.
Last week, 1,887 patients spent more than 24 hours waiting on trolleys, but the time when such headlines would have been a shock, or a watershed moment inspiring remedial action, seems to be long gone.
The situation is also clearly taking a serious toll on staff, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation telling the that it is dealing with distressed nurses who are reduced to tears by their workplace conditions.