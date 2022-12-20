Irish Examiner view: The wait goes on for Cork Event Centre

The cost-of-living crisis is not going away, and neither is the housing calamity besetting so many of our citizens, including some with no roof over their heads at all. We will now see whether Leo Varadkar will have new ideas to tackle these scourges.
But one issue of a more local variety which appears to have been overlooked during Micheál Martin’s time as Taoiseach, was his inability to finally sort out the mess which successive administrations have failed to successfully address — the Cork event centre.
In one of his final interviews as Taoiseach, Mr Martin told theit would be “wrong” to give “any commitment” on when construction work will begin, or when the event centre would open.
It has been six long years since the sod was turned on the site of the centre, and continued setbacks — from soaring costs, to funding issues, to redesigns, to planning appeals, and potential High Court challenges — have seemingly dogged every stage of development.
While he was in charge of the Government, Micheál Martin oversaw the investment of another €7m in the project — on top of the €50m already invested from central funds — but there is still no firm timeline as to when the project will be delivered.
This is a vital piece of infrastructure for Cork and the wider environs, and it is time to stop kicking the can down the road and finally deliver it.