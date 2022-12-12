Irish Examiner View: Micheál Martin has been a safe pair of hands

The Fianna Fáil leader has had many serious domestic and international challenges to face in his time as Taoiseach.
Micheál Martin has come through his stint as Taoiseach with his reputation for integrity intact. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 06:30

There will be no shortage of reflection and credit showered upon Cork’s first Taoiseach since Jack Lynch when Micheál Martin concludes his stint as principal politician.

Mr Martin took over on June 27, 2020, and is due to hand over to Leo Varadkar this Saturday, a period in office of 903 days which has included a global pandemic; Brexit, with its implications for the North; the return of a major land war in Europe involving a continental superpower for the first time in 77 years; the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades and, of course, the inescapable reality of climate change.

His elevation to Taoiseach was born from a coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Greens. Such constructions are always a marriage of convenience, but the parties have made it last despite various contradictions and inconsistencies. 

Mr Martin entered office by affirming that politicians had to put the country first and despite early stumbles and gaffes involving Covid-19 measures, he has come through with his reputation for integrity intact. 

This is not the time for valedictions. They come at the end of political careers, and Mr Martin has a long road ahead of him yet, not least at the next election just over two years from now. 

But during challenging times he has been a safe pair of hands, a master of consensus, and a reassuring voice. 

His common decency has enhanced Ireland’s reputation overseas. For all that, he deserves the nation’s thanks.

