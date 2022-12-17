Irish Examiner view: Rapporteur speaks out on myriad issues

Anyone tempted to volunteer to fill the gap in child protection policies following the decision by Special Rapporteur Conor O’Mahony to stand down may well decide they have better ways to spend their time after reading the damning critique of his relationships with the Government contained in his final report.

Prof O’Mahony, a senior law lecturer in University College Cork who was appointed in 2019, in comments unusually blunt for those normally found in official documents, says departments are “not willing” to discuss significant issues, that his correspondence is ignored, and that publication of his conclusions are delayed, with “negative consequences”.