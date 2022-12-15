Outgoing children's rapporteur criticises lack of engagement from Government depts 

The outgoing Special Rapporteur on Child Protection has said some Government departments did not even respond to his correspondence and said regarding his successor: "Few of them would be attracted to the role as currently designed".

Professor Conor O'Mahony has now stood down after three years in the Government-appointed role, and made his comments in his last annual report as special rapporteur, in which he also criticised the slow pace within Government in implementing new laws and measures to assist children.

The report analyses the 12-month period to the end of last June and makes a number of recommendations for future Government action, but in a review of his tenure, Prof O'Mahony said he had encountered Government departments who were "less willing to engage with me".

Prof O'Mahony, deputy dean of the School of Law at University College Cork, said it was not the case that all his recommendations should be accepted, but he said they did deserve careful consideration and discussion and a clear rationale if they were rejected.

He said he had experienced multiple examples of very positive and constructive engagement, but added: "As against this, I also encountered a number of situations in which Government departments were much less willing to engage with me.

I wrote to the Department of Education on several occasions expressing concerns regarding the revised terms of the ex-gratia scheme for survivors of sexual abuse in schools and offering to engage directly. However, this correspondence received no reply.

"Separately, although Government had numerous concerns relating to the recommendations made in my report on donor-assisted human reproduction and surrogacy (and appears to have rejected these recommendations wholesale), these concerns were not shared directly with me."

He said "the value that the role can add to the child protection system will be significantly limited if Government departments other than DCEDIY [Department of Equality] are not willing to discuss the significant issues of the day".

Slow progress

Prof O'Mahony has previously outlined what he sees as the slow progress of implementing new laws that affect children, and his final report refers to the review of the ongoing review of the Childcare Act, which began in 2017, and how an update provided by the Department of Equality to him for his report last year still shows "no concrete progress" a year later.

Reflecting on his time as special rapporteur, he said: "The optimism of 2019, at which point Ireland was beginning to feel the positive effects of recovery from the economic crash of 2008, has been replaced by multiple crises that will necessitate a lengthy spell of firefighting."

Prof O'Mahony also said the Government may need to reconsider the €25,000 stipend for the role: "Having completed my term, it is now clear to me that the role of Special Rapporteur on Child Protection is considerably more demanding than the level of stipend reflects.

"For these reasons, I wrote to the Minister for Children on February 3, 2022, recommending that serious consideration be given to significantly increasing the stipend associated with the position of special rapporteur in order to ensure that the position is attractive to suitably qualified applicants and to afford them the time necessary to discharge the role in an effective manner.

"There are a limited number of people who have deep expertise in Irish child protection law. Few of them would be attracted to the role as currently designed."

As a public servant, Prof O'Mahony was not eligible to receive the stipend and it was instead transferred to UCC to cover the cost of freeing up some of his time, and some part-time research assistance.