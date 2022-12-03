Irish Examiner view: We need to take care of ourselves and each other as temperatures fall

There’s much to commend in the common sense booklet on how to save energy compiled by Aoife Foley and her team at Queen’s University Belfast, and distributed by Government.
Prof Foley, from Boreenmanna Rd in Cork, is right when she says it is often difficult to calculate the financial benefits of various individual actions — the cost of a washing machine load; turning off the wifi router; watching TV; charging a laptop.
Met Éireann has ruled out the prospect of any immediate big freeze and predicts “normal, or slightly below normal” temperatures until Thursday next week. But when the cold snap comes, we must remember this can present challenges especially for older people, children, people with a disability, and those with long-term illness.
Age Action Ireland warns that the cold can increase the risk of flu and respiratory problems, and can raise blood pressure, which takes longer to drop in older people after being out in the cold, bringing greater risk of heart attacks and strokes.