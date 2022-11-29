Irish Examiner View: Doddie Weir's thoughtfulness will live forever

The Scotland rugby star dedicated himself to educating people about motor neurone disease.
Irish Examiner View: Doddie Weir's thoughtfulness will live forever

Doddie Weir: Died after a six-year fight against motor neurone disease.

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 06:00

When the late Colette Murphy from Bishopstown, Cork, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2020 it was, she and her family knew, a death sentence.

When her phone rang some months later from an unknown number in the UK, she answered anyway. A voice said: “Hello Colette, my name is Doddie Weir and I’m suffering from MND as well.” 

Colette died in August 2021, and last Saturday, Doddie Weir passed away also after a six-year fight against this most awful and tragic disease, but his thoughtfulness will live forever in the hearts of the Murphy family.

And they are not alone, because from the moment he was diagnosed with MND back in 2016, Weir dedicated himself to educating people about the disease and funding research into it. As a Scottish rugby international who also played for the British and Irish Lions, he had the profile to do so.

Just two weeks ago at Murrayfield, he delivered the match ball prior to Scotland’s international against the All Blacks and received a rousing reception from the crowd both as a Scottish rugby legend and an MND ambassador.

His work involved not just fundraising and education but as a source of comfort and succour to people such as Colette Murphy and her family. That role was every bit as important to him as everything else. That’s why his loss is so widely felt and his passing so sadly mourned. 

May he rest in peace.

Read More

Doddie Weir: What is motor neurone disease?

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Covid lockdown protests in China could turn into chaos Irish Examiner View: Covid lockdown protests in China could turn into chaos
WCup Argentina Saudi Arabia Soccer Irish Examiner view: Merci beaucoup, Hervé Renard
Operation TEORANN Major Emergency Exercise, Louth and Monaghan Irish Examiner view: There is no clamour to routinely arm members of An Garda Síochána 
Motor neurone diseasePerson: Doddie Weir
<p>We are in the midst of a housing catastrophe.</p>

Irish Examiner View: Lack of direct-build social homes nothing short of depressing

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s