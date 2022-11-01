Irish Examiner View: Ultimately, Putin will pay the price

A day after Russia withdrew from the UK-brokered deal with guaranteed safe passage for ships from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, igniting global food security concerns for the second time in its illegal war on a neighbouring country, Russian forces also unleashed the heaviest and most widespread wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities in a fortnight.

Pinpointing 18 targets in 10 cities, the Russian bombardment damaged more than a dozen critical infrastructure facilities and heaped more misery on millions of innocent civilians as sustained power outages and water shortages made their already perilous situation even worse.