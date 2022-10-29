Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Russian Black Sea fleet ships are anchored in one of the bays of Sevastopol, Crimea (AP Photo)
Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 16:32
Associated Press Reporter

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.

The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea, which Russia says took place early on Saturday, as the reason for the move.

Ukraine has denied the attack.

The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal.

Mr Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

The UN chief underlined the urgency of renewing the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, which expires on November 19, “to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people”, his spokesman said.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilisers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal”.

More in this section

Taiwan LGBT Parade 120,000 take part in Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain
Switzerland Train Record Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train
Somalia Attack Two explosions hit Somali capital, leaving scores dead or injured
Russiagrain#UkrainePlace: International
South Korea Halloween Crowd Surge

Dozens badly injured after crowd surge during Seoul Halloween festivities

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s