Irish Examiner view: This winter is time for pragmatism

We are living through very difficult times, perhaps the most challenging we can remember. There is a dreadful war in Europe, bringing with it obligations upon us for thousands of refugees; the cost of living, driven by the use of energy as a weapon, has moved beyond the abilities of many to keep up with it. Homelessness is at a record level. The opportunity to take a step on the property ladder is constrained by availability and affordability. Thousands of the homes we have built are crumbling because of sub-standard materials.

And winter is coming. Although the short-term forecast threatens rain the Irish climate is expected to be colder than usual in December, January, and February.

It is a time for pragmatism, not dogma. We have a responsibility to each other. And for that reason it is right to consider, and implement, a temporary restriction on the rights of landlords to evict tenants during the darker months ahead. A national emergency requires crisis management, just as it did during the Covid pandemic.

There are many reasons to worry about governments exercising management control over personal property rights and there will be many who argue it is unconstitutional. It will, in the medium term, further deter owners, who are already exercised by what they see as ongoing reduction of their position in favour of tenants and are withdrawing from the market. Given the speed at which the homes programme is progressing it is clear we need flexible rental options which are consistently available, just as they are in many European countries. But these are problems for the future.

The immediate requirement is to provide stability until spring, and it is in this context that the Government has confirmed that proposals for a moratorium are to come before the Cabinet.

Speaking after the Wolfe Tone Commemoration at Bodenstown cemetery, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he envisaged that the housing minister will bring forward a proposal “at some stage”, with some suggestions it could be introduced early in December and might last into February or March.

The legal complications of such a move cannot be underestimated and the counter argument, put forward last week by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, is that one consequence may be a spring glut of evictions once the ban is lifted. While the ultimate solution is to accelerate the number of houses and apartments being built this is not a remedy immediately available. Nor will it be helped by the controversial concrete levy, whatever form it may take, or indeed any other disincentive to put new roofs over people’s heads.

The Government faces a balance of risks over housing but all the evidence is there to support a pause during the hard months ahead. Letting vacancies are scant; notices of termination are increasing along with costs, and we do not know what further shocks both the Kremlin and the Middle East oil producers may supply to the economic systems of the West.

The introduction of a ban brings with it the possibility that there will be energetic campaigning for a continuation throughout next year. But, as with quantitative easing, a temporary salve can bring longer-term pain. A restriction should be strictly time-limited. But action is needed now.