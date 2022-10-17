Irish Examiner view: Beijing’s ‘Great Leader’ redux

Xi Jinping
Irish Examiner view: Beijing’s ‘Great Leader’ redux

The West will be watching for clues from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said just before the Ukraine war that there were “no limits” in the relationship between his country and Russia.

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 09:25

This week in the Great Hall of the People on the western side of Tiananmen Square we will see further evidence that the world has slipped through a wormhole back to the 1970s. While Vladimir Putin attempts to recreate the USSR from his desk in the Kremlin the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress will provide its own tribute to retro values by offering president Xi Jinping, their most powerful man since the “Great Leader”, Mao Zedong, a further five years in charge.

Xi, architect of the “zero Covid” policy; suppressor of liberties in Hong Kong; guiding spirit behind the “Belt and Road” expansionist initiative and hardline controller of an authoritarian state is expected to continue as party boss and leader of his country. In his opening comments, he defended China’s draconian pandemic controls including compulsory mass rapid testing and quarantine for infected persons and their contacts and lockdown of cities, contributing to a slowdown in economic growth and global supply chain difficulties.

On Taiwan he affirmed that reunification is a matter for China alone and that while he hoped this could be accomplished peacefully he would not rule out force. Joe Biden has warned that the US would defend the island against an attack from Beijing and has outlined plans to send arms worth more than $1bn. More will emerge this week and the West will be watching for clues from a leader who said just before the Ukraine war that there were “no limits” in the relationship between his country and Russia.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Song sung blues

More in this section

Annual commemoration of Wolfe Tone Irish Examiner view: This winter is time for pragmatism
Irish Examiner view: Victory for common sense Irish Examiner view: Victory for common sense
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Irish Examiner view: Sooner the better
#Ukraine#COVID-19Person: Xi JinpingPerson: Vladimir Putin
<p>Republic of Ireland celebrate after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying play-off match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. </p>

Irish Examiner view: Song sung blues

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s