Irish Examiner view: Online vitriol

One of the grim side effects of gun culture in America is that some of the mass shootings in that country, though horrifying at the time, can fade from the memory because they occur with such regularity.

The killings in Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 are still remembered, however. The death toll — 27, 20 of those children — isn’t the only reason many readers will recall the event. It lingered in the public imagination for years because right-wing podcaster and radio host Alex Jones spent years promoting a baseless theory that the massacre never occurred and the grieving parents were really actors.