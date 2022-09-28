Irish Examiner View: Gealtachtaí are struggling to develop

In the blizzard of statistics and percentages flowing from yesterday’s budget, readers could be forgiven for missing out on a story in these pages which identified a particularly modern Irish phenomenon, in all senses of the world.

A recent meeting held in Coláiste na Rinne in the Waterford Gaeltacht heard the representatives of Comhlacht Forbartha na nDéise give a succinct appraisal of the situation: “The housing issue is now the greatest danger to the preservation and strengthening of Na Déise as an Irish-speaking Gaeltacht area, as young Irish-speaking families are finding it impossible to remain in the area.”