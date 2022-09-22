Irish Examiner view: Inequality thrives in a post-Covid world

One of the refrains from conspiracy theorists who believed Covid was deliberately unleashed upon the world, was that its purpose was to establish a “reset”, which cemented the privilege and the wealth of a small, very small, elite.

And it is difficult to argue when we see the number of global “ultra-high net worth” individuals has hit a record. Credit Suisse, says the number of those with assets exceeding $50m (€52m) sits at 218,200.