Irish Examiner view: Right of protest

Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Irish Examiner view: Right of protest

People protest ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch last Sunday.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:28

Ceremonies continue apace in Britain ahead of the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II next Monday, and there is no shortage of peripheral events clawing for attention.

Whether it is fevered online speculation about the size of the new king’s fingers, or the BBC broadcast pleading with people to cease donating marmalade sandwiches as tributes to the queen, detached observers have had plenty of opportunities for distraction across the water.

However, serious questions are also being asked about the right to protest in Britain after several incidents in recent days where crowds have gathered.

Individuals have claimed that police officers in London warned them of the possibility of arrest if they wrote anti-monarchy slogans on blank placards, in Edinburgh at least two people were charged with breaching the peace at royal processions, and in Oxford a man was arrested for asking “who elected him?” at the proclamation ceremony for King Charles III.

Whether or not it is appropriate to heckle mourners at a funeral, which is one reading of the events in Edinburgh which led to police intervention, it certainly seems heavy-handed to arrest someone for a reasonable question at a civic ceremony such as a proclamation ceremony.

There were warnings aplenty in Britain of the sweeping powers conferred on police forces by new legislation related to demonstrations and protests, and recent events have shown that those warnings now appear justified.

Even if one makes allowances for the emotional temperature running high in Britain at present, the basic principles of a democratic society should not be put to one side even at a time of national mourning.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Smart thinking behind proposal to erect a statue of Michael Collins

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Smart thinking behind proposal to erect a statue of Michael Collins Irish Examiner view: Smart thinking behind proposal to erect a statue of Michael Collins
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four Irish Examiner view: Good guys win
Serene young man watching plane before departure Irish Examiner view: Again, Ireland's young people are thinking about emigrating
#Queen Elizabeth II
Signing Last Will & Testament

Irish Examiner view: Rejecting hike an issue of fairness

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices