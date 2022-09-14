Irish Examiner view: Smart thinking behind proposal to erect a statue of Michael Collins

Earlier this week, a meeting of Cork City Council voted overwhelmingly in favour of plans to erect a statue of Michael Collins — a final tally of 22 votes in favour of the plan (one against and one abstention) shows the strength of support for the monument, which would commemorate the centenary of Collins’s death and recognise his contribution to the struggle for independence.
The fact that the statue would be paid for by fundraising rather than the city itself no doubt made it an even more attractive prospect, and those in favour of the statue already have a particular pose in mind.
As reported on this website, the statue is intended to replicate the iconic photograph of Collins which shows him standing with the trusty bicycle he used to travel around Dublin while leading the military resistance to British rule.
This is a canny proposal from those in favour of the statue. Many people will be familiar with the photograph in question, which shows Collins in a heavy overcoat, hat squarely on head, ready to hop up on the saddle and cycle off to plot the downfall of various Castle spies.
In the Neil Jordan film,, Liam Neeson, who played the title role, was often shown pedalling around Dublin, which reinforces the notion of Collins hiding in plain sight even as British agents hunted him.
There have been plenty of recent examples of statues which bear little resemblance to their subjects, so basing this on one of the best-known images of Collins is a clever move.
It also offers a subliminal endorsement of the importance of the bicycle in the modern urban age.
At a time of climate crisis and soaring fuel bills, erecting a statue of a cycling revolutionary could hardly be more timely.
Having a national hero immortalised with his bike, and not riding a charger into battle or brandishing a sword, is a quietly revolutionary act in itself.