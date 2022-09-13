Man charged with breach of the peace after Prince Andrew was heckled 

A man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace during the procession of the late British Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.
The man was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 11:52
Craig Paton, PA Scotland

A man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace during the procession of the late British Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.

The 22-year-old was arrested after Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked behind his mother’s coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Social media videos showed a man shouting at Andrew before other people in the crowd pulled him to the ground.

A 22-year old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday September 12

The man was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

No other arrests were made and police would not confirm if any inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

