Irish Examiner view: Council relationships with media

The call from Transparency International Ireland for a statutory guidance for city and county councils in dealing with media outlets may have raised eyebrows this week, but their argument is a persuasive one.
The freedom of media outlets to report without fear or favour at any level is essential to the safe operation of a democracy, and it could be said that that freedom is as important at local level as it is when it comes to national events.
The background to Transparency International Ireland’s call is easily explained: Last December, the Standards in Public Office Commission found the CEO of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright, had contravened the Ethics in Public Office Act 1995 and 2001 and the Local Government Act 2001, when he threatened to end that council’s commercial relationship with South East Radio because he disagreed with the coverage the council — and he himself — had received.
Scepticism about traditional media may be an easy rallying cry for mischief makers online and in real life, but this week saw yet another social media platform punished for violating children’s privacy rights, with Instagram being fined €405m by the Irish Data Protection Commission.
If Instagram and its ilk are the alternative to mainstream outlets, then the Transparency International Ireland call has come not a moment too soon.