Media firms face threats to advertising income if critical of local authorities

A code of practice is needed to prevent local authorities from exerting undue interference in the editorial decisions of local newspapers and radio stations, an anti-corruption group has said.

Transparency International Ireland (TI Ireland) has now urged the Government to develop statutory guidance for city and county councils to ensure media freedoms are upheld.

It follows its survey of local newspapers and radio stations during which broadcasters and print journalists said they are facing threats to their advertising income if they are seen to be critical of some local authorities.

TI Ireland said this, and other findings, suggest that local council attempts to interfere in the editorial decisions of local media, as emerged following the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) Commission investigation last year of complaints against Wexford County Council, might not be an isolated incident.

Last December, SIPO found that Tom Enright, the CEO of Wexford County Council, had contravened the Ethics in Public Office Act 1995 and 2001 and part 15 of the Local Government Act 2001, after he threatened to end the council’s commercial relationship with South East Radio because of grievances he had with coverage he and the council had received on shows broadcast by the station.

The council was the station’s biggest advertiser, having spent over €160,000 with it in the previous 18-months but after the broadcasts in question, Mr Enright sent emails to station bosses saying the “council could not continue to support a radio station which behaved in this manner”.

In its 376-page report into the case, SIPO found that Mr Enright’s emails to the station did put pressure on the station to alter its broadcasting practices by threatening to withdraw funding from it.

It found that Mr Enright had misused the council’s position as the station’s primary advertiser, in effect ‘throwing around the weight’ of the council’s purse.

SIPO said there was no suggestion of corruption or deception in Mr Enright’s conduct.

But it said while he was motivated by a fervent desire to promote and defend himself and the county, the way he went about it was disproportionate and inappropriate, it lacked courtesy and respect, and brought disrepute upon his position and the council.

TI Ireland said its survey, based on responses from 18 participants from broadcast and print media, found that 39% of editors and journalists reported unfavourable treatment after covering news that is critical of local government, with a further 50% suggesting that they had difficulties accessing information or having their queries answered by local council officials.

The majority of respondents (67%) believed that local government officials do not welcome media questions or scrutiny, while 45% described their contact with local government as not ‘open and welcoming’.

It said these findings echo concerns raised through its Speak Up Helpline, as well as the SIPO investigation into Wexford County Council.

“The survey findings suggest that while the majority of councils have a healthy relationship with local media, this problem is not confined to Wexford,” TI Ireland chief executive, John Devitt said.

"Broadcasters and print journalists have told TI Ireland that they are facing threats to their advertising income if they are seen to be critical of some local authorities.

“The Taoiseach also said that there can be no connection between advertising sponsorship and editorial control.

“However, we now need action as well as words from central government if we are to uphold media freedoms.”

Despite the significant challenges faced in reporting on local government, the majority of respondents (78%) said that they feel free to report on or discuss the performance of local government, even if that reporting might be critical.

However, 22% of respondents reported that they would be nervous about the consequences of such coverage.

Statutory guidance on council publicity and transparency has been introduced in several jurisdictions including New Zealand and the UK.

Its main aim is to ensure the proper use of public funds for publicity and ensure information is made available to all those who want or need it.