Irish Examiner view: Sporting chance for trans’ rights

Irish Examiner view: Sporting chance for trans’ rights

Contact rugby for players in the women’s category is limited to those whose sex was recorded as female at birth.

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 02:00

It is of no surprise that new rules, here in Ireland and overseas, affecting the participation rights of trans women in rugby should be subject to legal challenge.

It is a contentious subject which is rich in opportunities for advocacy and profile, and we may expect much of that, particularly as we are on the cusp of international events such as world cups and Olympics.

In the Republic, legal experts say that the IRFU has been “disproportionate” in its plan to ban trans women from taking part in the sport and that its proposals breach equality legislation. 

Contact rugby for players in the women’s category is limited to those whose sex was recorded as female at birth. The decision reflects earlier conclusions reached by England’s Rugby Football Union and World Rugby.

Any legal case in Ireland would be precedent-setting. In England, a trans player, Julie Curtiss, has issued a pre-action protocol letter — a device designed to encourage settlement before the need to commence proceedings — to the governing body.

This case also rests of the interpretation of equality legislation. Curtiss says that rugby “inherently supports diversity in strength, height, speed and weight”, adding that “the game has only reached half-time”.

That is for sure. And there may be extra time as well.

Read More

How other sports have been dealing with the transgender question

More in this section

Album charts Irish Examiner view: Should moral objections justify a refund?
Working online from a tropical beach with laptop computer. Stock image. Irish Examiner view: Remote working can prove to be a taxing issue
Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder Irish Examiner view: Can podcasting solve true crime?
#Irish Rugby#Women’s Sportgender
<p>Liz Truss during a hustings event in Cheltenham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner view: Truss needs to hit the ground sprinting to have fighting chance

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices