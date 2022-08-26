Irish Examiner view: Creating new forms of life raises worrying ethical issues 

There’s a moment in the 1993 film Jurassic Park where the sceptical expert Ian Malcolm tells genetic engineers: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Life, and research, has moved forward hugely in the past 30 years. To the extent that “de-extinction” is now an industry into which biotech companies are willing to invest substantial sums.

In Australia, there is substantial interest in a plan to attempt to recreate a thylacine, known popularly as a Tasmanian tiger, the last specimen of which died in a Hobart zoo in 1936.

It is one of those creatures that has disappeared into the collective imagination, glimpsed only in peripheral vision like the dwarf wolves of Achill Island, the Loch Ness Monster, the Surrey Puma, and the Beast of Exmoor.

Some people say it still exists, without any supporting evidence. There are professors who believe it is possible that it can be brought back through genomic sequencing drawn from preserved specimens in museum collections. And there is money being donated to the project by commercial concerns who see the obvious future potential of gene-editing expertise.

Brought to life within a decade

Enthusiasts claim such an initiative could be brought to life within a decade, the type of assertion which might give even Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond pause for thought. The creature’s working title is also a misnomer. It isn’t a tiger, or a wolf, or a dog, but a marsupial apex predator.

Whether it is good use of money to attempt to retrieve a dead species rather than protecting those under threat, and whether there will be unforeseen consequences in trying to do so, is, at the moment, a debate limited to the cognoscenti.

It does not start and end with the Tasmanian tiger. Elsewhere there are specialists debating the reincarnation of the passenger pigeon (extinct 1914), and, if you can believe it, the return of the woolly mammoth (last seen circa 4,000 years ago).

Venture capitalists can smell huge financial opportunity in the techniques that may be evolved by such initiatives. Among those placing bets are said to be Jurassic World executive producer Thomas Tull and cryptocurrency tycoons Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. There are worrying ethical issues in creating, or recreating, new forms of life and, having lived through an economy-wrecking pandemic, then what scientists are up to should be a primary concern for everyone.

The introduction of a few dozen British rabbits in the 19th century proved to be an ecological disaster for Australia. It was proof that meddling has consequences. Or as the Jeff Goldblum character succinctly put it in Jurassic Park: “This isn’t some species that was obliterated by deforestation, or the building of a dam. Dinosaurs had their shot, and nature selected them for extinction.”