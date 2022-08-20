Irish Examiner View: The building bricks of success

As Ireland's first Lego store opens in Dublin, it is hard to imagine the little plastic bricks have been around for 73 years
Lego fans wait in the queue, at the official opening of Ireland's first Lego Store on Grafton Street. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

“Panem et circenses” — bread and circuses — was the advice offered by the Roman satirical poet Juvenal, when he was asked what politicians had to do to maintain happiness and stability among the general population. 

In other words, diversionary entertainment is important.

Bread and circuses is a slightly unfair way to welcome the arrival of the first dedicated Lego store in Ireland, located in Grafton St, Dublin. Lego is a hugely popular product and is the largest toy company in the world.

The ability to create an international empire from the concept of interlocking plastic bricks invented in 1949 is a modern marvel, resisting challenges from other complex and intricate products, from the likes of Meccano and Airfix.

Lego estimates that it has produced some 400bn blocks since its inception in Denmark, with an annual production of bricks now standing at around 36bn. 

Last May, Elodie Kerrigan and Katherine McSharry, were pictured with The National Library of Ireland's large-scale Lego model. The model is one of the largest of its kind in Ireland, at 180cm x 16mand  60cm high. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan
Last May, Elodie Kerrigan and Katherine McSharry, were pictured with The National Library of Ireland's large-scale Lego model. The model is one of the largest of its kind in Ireland, at 180cm x 16mand  60cm high. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

There are 10 theme parks, supplemented by eight discovery centres. The company has also broken into animated movies. 

Part of the company’s enormous success is its ability to capture the symbolism of iconic buildings, products, and activities.

For the launch of its Ireland shop, it has produced a version of the Poolbeg chimneys and the Aviva Stadium.

It’s encouraging to see investment in bricks-and-mortar locations at a time when conventional wisdom says everything can go online. And, creating footfall is an important factor in rejuvenating metropolitan centres.

Good luck to Lego.

