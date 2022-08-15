Irish Examiner view: The numbers show the reality of sanctions against Russia 

Western energy sanctions have had a “limited” effect, according to the IEA.
While exports of oil products to Europe, the US, Japan, and Korea have fallen, much of the slack has been taken up by China, India, Turkey, and others, with Beijing overtaking the EU as the biggest importer of crude.
While China’s position is predictable, we should continue to question the role of India, and Turkey, an EU aspirant, in supporting Moscow.
The next phase of the EU embargo on Russian energy will not start to bite until February next year.
The West must continue its pressure into 2023, or accept that Vladimir Putin has won this hand.