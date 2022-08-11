Irish Examiner View: Confidence in An Bord Pleanála must be restored

The fact that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has yet to consult with the country’s ethics and corporate watchdogs in relation to the ongoing issues at An Bord Pleanála does not suggest there will be any great restoration of the public’s trust in the planning process in the near future.

An Bord Pleanála has been in an unwanted spotlight since conflict-of-interest allegations emerged in relation to its deputy chairman, Paul Hyde, and his subsequent stepping down on a ‘strictly without prejudice’ basis, following the appointment of senior counsel Remy Farrell to investigate the conduct of the authority.