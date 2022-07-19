Irish Examiner view: Cork-reared bison to act as 'ecosystem engineers' in Britain

We know that raging bulls of the political variety have been an element of the British landscape for many years, but on Monday another type of bovine was let loose on the English countryside for the first time in thousands of years.
Three European bison — ironically born and reared in the Rebel County — were released into the wilds of Kent as part of an experiment to see if they can act as ‘ecosystem engineers’ in a country that is one of the most nature-depleted in Europe.
It is intended that the natural behaviour of the Fota-raised bovines will transform a dense commercial pine forest into vibrant natural woodland. While it is projected that their taste for bark will kill some trees, it is also predicted that this and the animals’ bulk will open up trails and allow light hit the forest floor.
That, added to the love of bison for a dust bath which will create more open ground, as well as the animals’ natural predilection to defecate, will allow plants, birds, lizards, bats, and insects to thrive. A more natural woodland, the theory goes, will soak up more carbon and address climate issues.
Fota has been involved in bison reintroduction programmes in Poland, northern Spain, and Romania since 2007 and Azerbaijan will shortly join, as it seeks an inexpensive way of tackling the climate crisis. The project is a valuable experiment in how nature-based solutions will help solve climate terrors. It is amazing to think that, in modern Britain, bullshit can play a small part in doing good for our world.