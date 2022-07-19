Irish Examiner view: Cork-reared bison to act as 'ecosystem engineers' in Britain

We know that raging bulls of the political variety have been an element of the British landscape for many years, but on Monday another type of bovine was let loose on the English countryside for the first time in thousands of years.

Three European bison — ironically born and reared in the Rebel County — were released into the wilds of Kent as part of an experiment to see if they can act as ‘ecosystem engineers’ in a country that is one of the most nature-depleted in Europe.