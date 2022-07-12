Irish Examiner view: The IABA is not boxing clever

The decision of the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) not to accept that the organisation needs radical reform has seen them lose 15% of their funding, with more budgetary cuts coming at them like an unstoppable right hook.

Quite why the organisation took this extraordinary decision, in the face of almost universal condemnation and following the loss of high-performance director Bernard Dunne — and Billy Walsh before him — because he could no longer deal with those elements within the IABA for whom change is unacceptable, is something of a mystery.