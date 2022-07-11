Sport Ireland come out swinging in row with IABA

Sport Ireland chiefs have not ruled out further sanctions against the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) following the failure of delegates to make vital changes to the organisation’s governance at Sunday's emergency general meeting.

Sport Ireland have enforced an immediate 15% reduction in the IABA’s core funding for 2022 following the rejection of proposed governance reforms at the weekend.

The reform motion was overwhelmingly rejected by members on Sunday, with 80 votes against and just 25 votes in favour.

A suite of other financial sanctions are also imposed by Sport Ireland who have now given boxing bosses a two month window to produce a comprehensive plan for 'real and meaningful governance reform'.

And Sport Ireland Chief Executive Dr Una May has warned that lack of progress in the matter in the weeks ahead will results that 'further sanctions will be implemented.'

Dr May said: “Both Sport Ireland and Minister Chambers have been absolutely clear with the Board and Executive of the IABA that serious and significant consequences would follow in the event of the IABA’s own governance report not being adopted in full. Sport Ireland notes the strong turnout of clubs at the EGM and the strength of opinions expressed. That level of engagement and debate is welcome. That said, the issues of substance in the IABA Governance Review must be addressed. They cannot be set aside when, in fact, implementing the 64 recommendations within the report would tackle many of the concerns expressed by the clubs. There is a consensus on the need for reform and that must be the immediate focus of everyone in the IABA now.”

Apart from the 15% reduction in the IABA’s core funding the sanctions include a monthly payment schedule which addresses operational and staffing costs only, and the exclusion of the IABA and its clubs from other grant schemes run by Sport Ireland. In the interest of minimising the already significant impact on athletes, this excludes services provided through the Sport Ireland Institute. The sanctions will not have any impact on direct athlete funding delivered through Sport Ireland’s international carding scheme.

Dr May continued: “Sport Ireland and the Minister have outlined to the Board & Executive of the IABA that it will now be required to present to Sport Ireland a comprehensive plan for real and meaningful governance reform within two months. Failing this, further sanctions will be implemented.

"The two-month window is an opportunity for the IABA to recast its own future. A lot of the groundwork has been done and it is up to the leadership now in place to see if it can unify the sport and move beyond the current conflicts.

“It is important to stress that this is not solely about financial implications. The area of most concern here is the future of the sport of boxing in Ireland. All members of the sport here deserve an organisation that is run to the highest of standards and making the best decisions possible for that membership; this is not currently the case.

“Sport Ireland remains available to Board and Executive of the IABA to provide them with any support necessary to make the necessary changes to address the outstanding governance issues.”