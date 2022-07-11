Irish Examiner view: Sport full of plot twists on and off the field 

The encounter took place during what is now known as Naidoc week, under the auspices of the National Aborigines and (Torres Strait) Islanders’ Day Observance Committee. The home side wore a specially designed First Nations jersey, entered the field to the rhythmic beat of Aboriginal clapsticks, and sang the national anthem — ‘Advance Australia Fair’ — in the indigenous Yugambeh language.
Not that this embarrassing fiasco — Russian flag-wavers and tub-thumpers were quick to exploit its propaganda value — is the only problem Wimbledon has had. During his run to the men’s final, it emerged that Nick Kyrgios faces an assault charge in his native Australia over a December incident in which he allegedly grabbed his then-girlfriend. Prosecutors will decide whether to pursue the case, which carries a maximum sentence of two years, at a hearing next month.