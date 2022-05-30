'Same s**t, different day' - Kellie Harrington slams IABA over Dunne exit 

The IABA has been under increasing pressure since to implement a series of reforms and it will face “immediate and severe financial sanctions” if it doesn’t adhere to recommendations in a recent independent report on its governance.
'Same s**t, different day' - Kellie Harrington slams IABA over Dunne exit 

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington pictured today following her announcement as a Sports Ambassador for Dublin City Council

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 12:31
Cathal Dennehy

Kellie Harrington has slammed the culture in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) which led to the resignation of High-Performance Unit director Bernard Dunne, saying it’s “basically the same s**t, different day”.

Dunne had been in the role since 2017 but was on extended leave since the Tokyo Olympics before resigning earlier this month, with the IABA stating it “deeply regrets Bernard's decision, given the great contribution he has made to our sport since his appointment” adding that it had asked him to “reconsider his decision.” 

The IABA has been under increasing pressure since to implement a series of reforms and it will face “immediate and severe financial sanctions” if it doesn’t adhere to recommendations in a recent independent report on its governance. Harrington took to social media in the wake of Dunne’s departure to express her support for his work, and the Olympic champion today said it was “such a pity” that he’s no longer involved.

“It’s been going on years,” she said of the IABA’s issues. “It’s basically the same s**t, different day. I do think it needs to be sorted out once and for all. Bernard was absolutely fantastic. He is needed here or someone is needed here in that position so that the coaches can actually do their job and coach the boxers.” 

Dunne’s resignation occurred in the wake of an unsigned SWOT analysis that was highly critical of his performance in the role, which was circulated at board level prior to the Tokyo Olympics. Minister for Sport Jack Chambers described the document as “a disgrace” and said the sport has “serious issues” and is a “mess”. 

The situation had striking similarities to the departure of Billy Walsh, who resigned from the same role in 2015 and took a job coaching in the US.

For Harrington, the big losers as a result of Dunne’s departure will be Irish boxers.

“Bernard and the other two staff have gone, it’s just coaches there so we need someone to be put into that role ASAP,” she said. “I’d love if it was Bernard. I’d love if he said, ‘okay, I’ll come back.’ I don’t think that’s going to happen but it’s just a pity because, at the end of the day, the only ones that will suffer are the boxers, and that’s the truth.” 

Kellie Harrington has been unveiled as a Dublin City Council Sports Ambassador as part of a new three-year deal. The partnership sees Dublin City Council (DCC) teaming up with Harrington and Paralympic champion Ellen Keane to promote the benefits of sport and physical activity in Dublin, while highlighting the importance of a wide and varied sporting infrastructure for a healthy and happy city.

More in this section

Nadal overcomes Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Novak Djokovic quarter-final Nadal overcomes Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Novak Djokovic quarter-final
Fault lines are beginning to emerge in the current grading structure  Sexton emulates late father as he becomes men’s champion of Europe
France Tennis French Open Novak Djokovic booed during French Open win
<p>Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates after winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Sunday </p>

The Finals matchup: Celtics v Warriors for NBA title

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up